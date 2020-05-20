LDH
BESE selects Dr. Cade Brumley as next State Superintendent of Education

by: John Walton

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dr. Cade Brumley, the former Superintendent of the DeSoto Parish School District, will be the next Louisiana Superintendent of Education.

BESE voted Wednesday morning to appoint Brumley to the post after a second round of voting.

Brumley left DeSoto in 2018 to take over the Jefferson Parish School District, the largest school district in the state.

Under Brumley’s leadership, DeSoto Parish Schools became an ‘A’ rated school district and went from being ranked 49th in the state to ninth.

In February, Brumley took to Twitter to say the possibility to serve as State Superintendent of Education would be an honor.

Brumley now replaces John White who resigned from his post back in March.

