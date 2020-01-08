BCPD discontinues K9 unit, citing “risks and liabilities”

Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams announces that the Bossier City Police Department K-9 program is being discontinued.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams and the Bossier City Police Department announced Wednesday that they are discontinuing their K-9 program.

According to BPCD, an evaluation by the City Attorney determined that the “risk and liabilities” outweigh the benefit of the K-9 unit.

BCPD says “the decision to discontinue the program is in no way a reflection of the performance of the K-9 handlers who have done outstanding work for Bossier City and who will continue to serve the community in other assignments.”

Bossier City police say the department has three K-9s that will be retired. The K-9 handlers will be given the opportunity to permanently adopt their K-9’s.