Baton Rouge man facing second-degree murder charge after allegedly shooting victim multiple times

A 48-year old Baton Rouge man is behind bars on Monday morning after a Sunday evening altercation led to his arrest.

A police officer arrived at 3229 Oswego St. around 7:45 p.m. on August 4 after receiving a call about a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, the officer heard Sean Quinn Nixon, 48, “arguing with someone behind a wooden fence,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

EBRSO said, the officer could hear Nixon’s wife “telling him don’t do it and that her husband had a firearm.”

The police officer at the scene drew his weapon and told Sean Quinn Nixon to drop his weapon and come out with his hands up.

The police officer stated that if Nixon “came from behind the fence with a firearm, he would be shot.”

Nixon followed instructions and another officer was able to apprehend the Baton Rouge man.

A statement was not given by Nixon in this case.

The male shooting victim was sent to a local hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.

Sean Quinn Nixon is facing one count of one count of second-degree murder.