BAFB increases health protection condition level

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barksdale Air Force Base raised its Health Protection Condition level Thursday from Normal to Bravo in response to the spread of COVID-19, according to a statement from the base.

The BAFB statement says there have been no reported cases of the disease on the base and that “this action merely aligns the HPCON with existing precautionary measures, and education of base personnel in preventing potential widespread outbreak.”

According to the statement, the HPCON Bravo declaration defines base measures for a moderate disease threat to base personnel that has the potential to rapidly move into an area.

“Measures include educating personnel on the threats and precautionary measures, and reviewing plans to limit communication of the disease. As this the situation develops, additional measures may be implemented including restriction of movement on and off Barksdale AFB and an increase to HPCON Charlie.”

As most other organizations, governments, and institutions have suggested, Barksdale Air Force Base is encouraging good hygiene practices as the best preventive measure to control the spread of viruses, like washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding contact with others to include handshaking, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses. They also encourage staying home and contacting a doctor if you feel ill.

For the latest information on COVID-19, the base suggests the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense Coronavirus websites.