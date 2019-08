SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 1-month-old was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning in Shreveport.

Shreveport Police tell us it happened after 4:00 a.m. in the 3000 block of Sunnybrook Street.

Police say shots were fired into the home and one of the bullets hit a 1-month-old baby that was sleeping on a sofa. The baby died at the scene.

There is no suspect or vehicle description at this time.

Shreveport Police are continuing their investigation.