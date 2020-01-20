Ascension Parish man arrested on 33 counts of animal cruelty

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (KLFY)– 50-year-old Thomas West was arrested on Sunday for animal cruelty after deputies found 33 dogs living in “horrid conditions.”

According to APSO, deputies were dispatched to a home on Martin Road to assist the animal shelter in an animal cruelty case. According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, when deputies got there, they found the 33 dogs; one dog was found dead.

The homeowner, West, was arrested for 33 counts of animal cruelty. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

All dogs were taken to Cara’s House Animal Shelter for housing and treatment.