Arrest warrant issued in Natchitoches double homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the murder of two people in Natchitoches whose bodies were found late Monday night.

Jessie James Petite Jr., 21, is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 41-year-old Larry Batiste and 35-year-old Hiram Phillips Jr., who Natchitoches police found at a home in the 900 block of Short Seventh Street just after 10 p.m. Monday. Petite also is wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Jessie James Petite Jr., 21 (Natchitoches Police Department)

In addition to the two deceased men, Natchitoches police found a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors and family members stated that Batiste and Phillip’s were friends. The home belonged to Phillips who had his 11-year old son in the house when the shootings occurred. The female victim was Phillip’s girlfriend.

Petite weighs 135 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Anyone who has seen Petite is asked to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain this individual by yourself. Petite is considered to be armed and dangerous.