Army Corps of Engineers begin closing bays at Bonnet Carré Spillway

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRProud) – River flow rates continue to fall on the Mississippi River and the Army Corps of Engineers is moving forward with the closure of bays at the Bonnet Carre’ Spillway.

The process of closing the bays started on Monday, April 13.

If the river flow rates continue to drop, the Army Corps stated that more closures could happen in the future.

The Bonnet Carre Spillway is not open to the public because of COVID-19.

The Army Corps of Engineers provided this information about recent events on the Bonnet Carre’ Spillway:

The Spillway’s 15 operation began April 3. At the Mississippi River’s peak flow 90 bays were open on the structure with a discharge of 80,000 cubic feet per second being diverted through the spillway. The Bonnet Carré Spillway is designed to ensure that a maximum river flow of 1.25 million cubic feet per second is passed through the Mississippi River and Tributaries system at New Orleans. Although water levels are receding, allowing the Army Corps to begin structure’s closure, the Mississippi River in the New Orleans District’s area of responsibility remains elevated. Army Corps personnel will continue flood fight inspections alongside local levee districts and all levee and excavation restrictions remain in effect.

If you are interested in keeping up to date with the number of open bays and discharge rate on the Bonne Carre’ Spillway, visit Spillway Operational Effects.