Angola Warden placed on leave over payroll investigation

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -- It’s been seven weeks since a north Caddo Parish woman was reported missing and there's still no clue where she could be.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Dorothy “Dottie” Yates-McCathran was last seen at her home in the 10000 block of Vivian Airport Rd. on Jan. 21.