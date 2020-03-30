Acadiana family hopes for changes to COVID-19 screening/testing guidelines

(KLFY)- A family in Acadiana is speaking out in hopes that changes can be made to Coronavirus screening and testing guidelines.

Stephanie Aldred says, “Something needs to be done. Emergencies don’t stop because COVID is here. We need to set up a protocol for people that need help now.”

Stephanie is speaking out in hopes changes are made to COVID-19 screening and testing guidelines.

Her son Austin suffered a broken jaw in an accident but says no one will do the surgery without a COVID-19 test.

Austin explains he is unable to receive a test because he is not showing any signs or symptoms of the virus.

“It’s impossible to get someone to fix my jaw because I’m not showing any symptoms for virus but they want me to be tested for surgery,” adds Austin.

Austin recalls the hospital emergency room rules because of the ongoing pandemic.

He says his family was not allowed to be with him because the hospital staff hopes to limit the people in and out of the emergency room.

“No family allowed in. Security is tight, I had to wait six feet away from everybody. They took me into a waiting room, then had to wait there for a little bit,” Austin explains to News Ten.

Austin says he hopes by sharing his story and struggles to be tested for surgery, new guidelines can be placed for those in other difficult situations.

“I feel like if they are demanding patients who have injury be tested; hospitals should test right then and there. It’s frustrating to find a place to go,” Austin says.