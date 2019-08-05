Acadia Sheriff investigates weekend homicide.

A man found dead in Acadia Parish has been identified as 40-year old Tim Breaux.

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s office says they are investigating Breaux’s death as a homicide.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson says Breaux’s vehicle was located Friday evening abandoned in the West Crowley Cemetery. Crowley Police began to investigate this matter listing Breaux as missing. There was evidence within the vehicle which led Crowley Police to believe that foul play possibly had occurred.

Saturday afternoon at approximately 3:30 pm, deputies responded to Wilder Road just south of Crowley, regarding a male being found in a ditch and believed to be unresponsive. Deputies were able to confirm that this was in fact Tim Breaux. Breaux was pronounced dead on the scene and died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with information is urged to call APSO detective at 788-8720 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS.