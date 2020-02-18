A third horse is euthanized at Louisiana Downs in two months

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Caesars Entertainment responds to a horse being put down this past Saturday at Louisiana Downs, the third in two months.

The company is working with veterinarians and the Louisiana racing commission, saying quote “we remain committed to the health and safety of our equine families and jockeys. A loss under these circumstances is unfortunate.”

“Animal Wellness Action” in Washington D.C. says the three-year-old racehorse stumbled and was euthanized.

The executive director blames the overuse of certain drugs.

“It’s unfortunate that these deaths have occurred, it’s become more and more common the deaths have been ramped. The horse was running on Lasix which is a legal drug but most horses I would say nine out of ten run on Lasix, Lasix has become some sort of a crutch in U.S. for American horse racing. It’s a dietetic that causes the horses to shed water weight,” said Marty Irby, executive director of Animal Wellness Action.

Our local louisiana racing commission representative had no comment.