A False River favorite closing permanently due to Covid-19 uncertainty

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) -Covid-19 has claimed another local restaurant. After close to 25 years in business on False River, Satterfield’s Upper Deck Restaurant in New Roads will not be re-opening.



The owners made the announcement yesterday on Facebook.



Today, we spoke with the Owner Johnny Ewing’s son Arthur Ewing , who runs The Landing Bar on the restaurant’s lower deck. He told us the bar IS set to re-open, though the timeline for the re-opening remains up in the air.



As for the restaurant’s closing, Arthur Ewing told us: “It’s a business decision and it’s also a personal decision. You know I think you have to balance that with the employees and the customers that have been with us all the way, so it’s one of those tough calls to make.”



We also spoke with New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes who says he wanted to thank the owners for their devotion to the city and has no doubt, something good will come from this.



“I know Johnny and Donna very well. They’re not gonna sell to just any investor,” said Mayor Dukes. “They’re gonna sell to a motivated investor who’s gonna come in with some great ideas. And we’re gonna get along with those investors and make something very exciting happen over there.”