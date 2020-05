BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday that concerns about people being penalized for refusing to participate in contact tracing are "unfounded" in his latest briefing on Louisiana's response to the coronavirus.

"There's no penalty for anyone, no mandate that anybody participate," Edwards said, although he said he hopes that those who are contacted by a tracer will provide information in order to help those who may be at risk for the coronavirus know that they need to take measures to help prevent the further spread of the illness.