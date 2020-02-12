8-year-old boy in critical condition after Iberia Parish drive-by shooting

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A drive-by shooting has left an 8-year-old boy in critical condition, according to authorities with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say shortly after 4:00 pm on Tuesday, IPSO deputies were notified of a juvenile being brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Deputies learned that the 8-year-old boy was with a group of people outside of a home in the 2200 block of N. Neco Town Rd. when a person in a gray vehicle drove by and began shooting into the group.

Witnesses said that the shooter was 26-year-old Jonas Hawk of Jeanerette. Investigators found that there was an on going dispute between Hawk and the victim’s uncle.

At the time Hawk fired into the crowd, officials say there were 15 people in the group including the victim’s uncle.

The 8-year-old victim was transferred to a Baton Rouge hospital in critical condition.

Jonas Hawk was found by the Jeanerette City Marshals who detained him for investigators.

Hawk has been booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on 15 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. No bond has been set at this time.