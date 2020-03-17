60 new Louisiana COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/AP) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana has risen by another 25 cases since Tuesday morning to 196, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

That brings the total number of new cases confirmed Tuesday alone to 60, nearly doubling the 33 cases confirmed Monday. One of the new cases is in Caddo Parish.

Most of those newly testing positive were in New Orleans, but East Baton Rouge also recorded its first case Tuesday.

A total of four people have died of the coronavirus in Louisiana. All four victims lived in New Orleans, and two were residents of a retirement home where at least a dozen people have tested positive.

On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered bars, gyms and movie theaters to close and limited restaurants to delivery and takeout. He also limited gatherings to 50 people.

Gov. Edwards gives statewide COVID-19 update, confirms third death