51 new Louisiana State Troopers will be serving the state

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– 51 cadets from the across the state graduated on January 31 from the Louisiana State Police Training Academy to become troopers.
The 23-week journey included training in crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, and leadership in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen.
Seven of those 51 troopers will be in Acadiana, as they join Louisiana State Police Troop I.
The new troopers will participate in a 10-14 week field training program while supervised by a veteran Louisiana State Trooper.
For more information on the process of becoming a Louisiana State Trooper, you can head to the Louisiana State Police recruiting page at http://lsp.org/recruit.html, or contact your local LSP Public Information Officer at http://lsp.org/public.html.
The Louisiana State Police Commission is currently accepting applications. For more information on cadet testing, visit the Louisiana State Police Commission website at http://laspc.dps.louisiana.gov/laspc.nsf.