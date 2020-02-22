30th Anniversary of Krewe du Xanadu

LAFAYETTE, LA — Mardi Gras weekend has kicked off across Acadiana.

One of Lafayette’s biggest parties, the Xanadu Ball, celebrated its 30th year. The theme was “Cheers to 30 years”.

Smiles were on every face, a cocktail in nearly every hand, and dance moves in abundance.

“Tonight’s just about everybody being out and having a good time,” said Josh Louviere. It’s his fourth Xanadu Ball.

The crew of the Xanadu Ball was like none other Friday night. The outfits, the drinks, and the atmosphere told the story of an airplane trip around the world.

“All of us are actually cocktails, and I happen to be a Pina Colada,” Denise Durel shared. She was one of the muses, representing goddesses in Greek mythology.

Durel invited family from Ohio and Texas to experience the fun, “I’m a little nervous, but I’m really excited as well, but then I’m ready for the party to start.”

All the dancers and entertainment were members of the Crewe. The group of girls formed from Triton and became a group of girls who just want to have fun.

“What I really love most about the Crewe is that I’ve met some amazing women here from all walks of life.” shared Stephanie Fakier. She was 2020 Xanadu Ball president and last year’s queen.

The end of a year’s work feels bittersweet, but Mardi Gras celebrations have just begun.

“Just getting the experience of the whole Mardi Gras,” shared Tiffany Louviere, a Ragin Cajun softball alumna. “You know Lafayette, Louisiana. Everybody likes to party for Mardi Gras.”

Fakier put it this way, “It gives us a good spirit not just for the Crewe of Xanadu but for Lafayette and Acadiana.”

Laissez les bons temps rouler.