2020 Mardi Gras parades and events coming to the Arklatex

(KTAL/KMSS) – Mardi Gras season is approaching and there are plenty of parades and events in the ArkLaTex that will indeed keep local and visiting families busy.

Here is a list of parades and festivities that will take place this year in Shreveport/Bossier and other nearby cities:

PARADES:

  • Krewe of Sobek
  • Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. Starts at the Fair Grounds.
Krewe of Sobek Parade Route
  • Krewe of Harambee
  • Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • Jan. 20 at 1 p.m.
  • Starts at Milam Street at Texas Street
Krewe of Harambe Parade Route
  • Krewe of Centaur
  • Feb.15 at 3:30 p.m.
  • Starts downtown Shreveport on Clyde Fant Parkway
Krewe of Centaur Parade Route
  • Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Pet Parade
  • Feb. 9 at 12 p.m.
  • Held at 2000 Reeves Marine Drive, Bossier City
  • Krewe of Gemini
  • Feb. 22 at 3;30 p.m.
  • Starts downtown Shreveport on Clyde Fant Parkway
Krewe of Gemini Parade Route
  • Krewe of Highland
  • Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.
  • Starts at the intersection of Gregg Avenue at Gilbert Drive
Krewe of Highland Parade Route
  • Krewe of Hebe
  • Jefferson, Texas
  • Feb. 21-23, Friday at 7 p.m, Saturday at 11 a.m., Sunday at 11 a.m.
  • Krewe of Dionysus
  • Natchitoches, La.
  • Saturday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m.

FLOAT LOADING PARTIES:

  • Krewe of Harambee
  • Jan. 19 at 3 p.m.
  • 1049 Grimmett Drive, Shreveport, La.
  • Krewe of Centaur
  • Feb. 14, time to be announced.
  • 351 Aero Drive, Shreveport, La.
  • Krewe of Gemini
  • Feb. 21 at 5 p.m.
  • 2101 E. Texas Street, Bossier City, La.

GRAND BALLS:

  • Krewe of Sobek
  • Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.
  • Shreveport Convention Center
  • Krewe of Justinian
  • Jan. 21 at 6 p.m.
  • Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino and Hotel
  • Krewe of Elders
  • Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.
  • American Legion Post 14, 5315 S. Lakeshore Drive
  • Krewe of Centaur
  • Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Shreveport Convention Center
  • Krewe of Atlas
  • Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
  • Shreveport Convention Center
  • Krewe of Gemini
  • Feb.8 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Shreveport Convention Center
  • Krewe of Hebe
  • Queen Mab Ball
  • Feb. 8, 8 p.m. to midnight
  • Jefferson Convention & Visitors Center
  • Krewe of Des Ambassadeurs
  • Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Sam’s Town Casino and Hotel
  • Krewe of Highland
  • Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Randall T. Moore Center
  • Krewe of Harambee
  • Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
  • Shreveport Convention Center

