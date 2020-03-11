2 New Orleans universities transitioning to online classes

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) The University of New Orleans and Loyola University in New Orleans said Wednesday they are transitioning to online instruction beginning Monday for the foreseeable future.

UNO says it also will cancel university-sponsored events on campus expected to exceed 50 people.

“While none of the presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Orleans Parish is connected to the University of New Orleans community—as far as we know—it is imperative that we take decisive action before the outbreak becomes more widespread in our area,” UNO President John Nicklow said in a news release Wednesday.

“We are implementing these reasonable, science-based safeguards in an effort to protect our campus community and to improve the public health of our city.”

The university said it will test the plan tomorrow, with all in-person courses delivered remotely.



Starting Monday, remote instruction will continue until further notice.

UNO plans to modify its campus dining hours and those at its library. Some buildings on campus will close to discourage large gatherings.

The Cove will close starting tomorrow and the Recreation and Fitness Center will close beginning Monday. The Privateer baseball team’s 3-game home series against Northwestern State will be played without fans this weekend and until further notice.

Loyola said it also will begin online instruction on Monday for the rest of the spring semester. Classes will be canceled tomorrow and Friday in order to give faculty time to finalize preparations and for any students who plan to move out.