12 dead at New Roads nursing home after testing positive for coronavirus, officials say

An investigation is underway at a Pointe Coupee Parish nursing home after officials say 12 residents died from COVID-19.

WVLA/WGMB’s Kennedi Walker spoke with a woman who says she believes the facility isn’t being transparent.

“We promised my father-in-law when he passed away that we would take really good care of my mother-in-law and that’s what we expect to do,” Virginia Monceret said.



Virgina Monceret’s mother-in-law is a resident at Pointe Coupee Healthcare, a local nursing home. Monceret is concerned about her mother-in-law’s health after officials say at least 12 residents at the facility died from the coronavirus.



“I felt left in the dark whenever I would ask questions and I got conflicting stories,” she said.



Monceret says there’s been a major lack of transparency. She calls the facility daily to see what protocol is being taken to keep residents safe and feels like she’s getting the run around.



“I’m usually told by whoever answers that they’re not allowed to give the information that I’m asking,” she said.



Parish President Major Thibaut says he received tons of calls about the facility.



“The biggest concern they had was they weren’t getting a whole lot of feedback,” Thibaut said. “At the time they didn’t know what was going on, they didn’t feel like they were being kept in the loop.”



He says state and federal agents are now investigating the facility and each resident will be tested for the infection.



“There’s a problem and somebody needs to help solve it,” he said.



Over 600 nursing home residents in Louisiana have died from the virus and the numbers continue to rise. We reached out to Pointe Coupee Healthcare for a statement but did not hear back.



Monceret urges the facility to be transparent moving forward. Thibaut says 12 out of 18 COVID-19 deaths have been at that nursing home.