State government websites down Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – Many Louisiana government websites are down Monday.
NBC Local 33/Fox 44 spoke with the secretary of state’s office which says their website and all state-government sites are down due to some technical issue.
An exact reason as to why sites were down weren’t clear.
Attempts to access state sites are only left with messages like “service unavailable” or “this site can’t be reached”.
NBC Local 33/Fox 44 has also reached out to the Division of Administration for more information, and are waiting to hear back.