State Fire Marshal : Jennings mother of 3 sets rental home on fire with kids inside

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) The State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested a Jennings woman who allegedly set the house she was renting on fire with her three children inside.

31-year-old Mandy Rochelle was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish jail Tuesday on one count of aggravated arson.

According to the LOSFM, firefighters responded to a call for a residential fire just after 9 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South McFarlain Street.

At the time of the fire, official say, the home was occupied by Rochelle and her three children ages 12, 9 and 6.

Following an assessment of the scene, deputies determined that there were multiple areas of origin and that the fire was intentionally set.

After investigators obtained additional witness statements, Rochelle was placed under arrest in the case.

SFM investigators learned Rochelle and her estranged husband had an argument just prior to the fire, but the husband had left the home before the fire began.