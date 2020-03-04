St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office gets additional evidence in kidnapping, murder of Ville Platte woman

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) One day after the body of 72-year-old Joyce Thomas was discovered in a grassy area along I-49 between Opelousas and Sunset, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have received additional evidence to open an investigation into the actions of Phillip DeWoody.

“Due to additional evidence in the DeWoody case involving the kidnapping of the Opelousas victim, our detectives have began an investigation into the actions of DeWoody in the parish,” the sheriff’f office said.

“No more details can be given until interviews are completed.”

Thomas had been missing since Wednesday, February 24 when she was last seen at her apartment on Chataignier Street in Ville Platte.

DeWoody was arrested Friday on a count of aggravated kidnapping related to her disappearance.

His charges were upgraded Monday following the discovery of Thomas’ body.