Special session speculation builds among Louisiana lawmakers

by: Harrison Golden

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — After the coronavirus took a chunk out of their legislative session, Louisiana government leaders are raising questions over how their June will look.

The Legislature only has two weeks to pass a budget before its regular session ends June 1. But members of its Republican majority hint they’ll push for a special session to finish their work by their July 1 constitutional deadline.

“We’re going to take all the time we need to put together the best budget possible,” state Sen. Sharon Hewitt (R-Slidell) said in an interview Monday.

Even those who oppose the idea of a June special session suggest one may be on the way.

“I would hope we can take care of the money bills in the time allotted here in the regular session,” Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said. “But it looks more and more like we’ll be back here in June.”

The Legislature began its annual spring session March 9, but adjourned a week later, as the state reported more COVID-19 cases. They returned earlier this month after roughly a month-and-a-half away.

