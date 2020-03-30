SPD: Couple behind bars for allegedly kidnapping, beating, robbing victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Violent Crimes detectives have charges a couple in connection with an early morning kidnapping in west Shreveport.

Kaya Owen, 29, of Mansfield, and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Wilbert Vanzant, of Many, are in Shreveport City Jail, after allegedly kidnapping, beating and robbing 39-year-old Stephen Hatcher.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport Police responded to Willis Knighton Piermont to contact a citizen who alleged he had been assaulted.

While investigating the claim Shreveport Police were contacted by Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and advised that the female they were contacting, 29-year old Kayla Owen of Mansfield, Louisiana, was a suspect in a possible kidnapping incident they were working in Mansfield, Louisiana.

Violent Crimes Investigators were contacted and launched their investigation. Detectives learned that Hatcher allegedly was abducted by Owen and Vanzant.

The kidnapping allegedly took place around 1 a.m. Sunday at a hotel in the 5500 block of Financial Plaza.

Hatcher claimed that he was bound, beaten and later later taken to a location in Mansfield where he said he was forced to withdraw money from an ATM. Hatcher was able to escape and notified authorities in Desoto Parish.

Following interviews, both Owen and Vanzant were charged with aggravated kidnapping in connection with the incident. They were booked into the Shreveport City Jail. More charges are expected as the investigation continues.