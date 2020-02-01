SPD: 4 teens shot, wounded in N. Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in north Shreveport where four teens have been wounded.

It happened just before 5 p.m. According to SPD Cpl. Marcus Hines, it happened while the teens were walking near the 2100 block of Grimmet Drive near the Northwood II Apartments when shots rang out. All four have been taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two of the teens are 15, one is 16, and the fourth is 17. All are males.

Hines says they do not have any information on suspects at this time.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Police Chief Ben Raymond have also arrived on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.