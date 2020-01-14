Spartan Adventure Park’s owner gives over $380,000 to children’s educational opportunity non-profit

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (1/14/2020) — According to Spartan Adventure Park’s Facebook page, their owner Everett Stagg presented a check today for $382,802 to Arete Scholars.

Arete Scholars is a non-profit who help under-resourced children reach their highest potential through educational opportunity.

In an article on their Facebook page, Spartan Adventure Park describe themselves as “the area’s largest and newest adventure park, featuring a trampoline park, ninja course, zip line, warped climbing walls, exciting Virtual Reality rides that are similar to those found in Orlando, PGA golf simulators, and the area’s largest skybox birthday party rooms.”

They are located in Monroe at 2257 Louisville Avenue.