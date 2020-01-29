‘Smash and grab bandits’ arrested in Evangeline Parish

VILLE PLATTE, La, (KLFY)- An investigation into local business burglaries led to the arrests of three suspects in Evangeline Parish.

Sunday morning, January 26, 2020, two “smash-and-grab” burglaries were committed at convenience stores in the 1000 Block of Chicot Park Road and the 3300 block of Chataignier Road.

Detectives said the suspects drove up to the stores in a red 2009 Ford Platinum F150 pickup. The front door glass of each store was damaged with a “hammer-like object.” Investigators said they were only able to enter one of the stores.

During Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation, detectives learned that one of the store owners released surveillance footage on Facebook. Several witness tips helped identify the vehicle used in the burglary, which led to the arrest of three suspects.

Jeffrey Thibodeaux, 34, of Eunice, was arrested and faces charges of simple burglary and criminal damage to property. His bond was set at $50,000.

Jeffrey Thibodeaux (EPSO)

Steven Larue, 33, of Basile, faces charges of simple burglary and criminal damage to property. His bond was set $40,000.

Steven Larue (EPSO)

Heather Manuel, 33, of Eunice, faces charges of principle to simple burglary. Her bond was $35,000.

Heather Manuel (EPSO)

Investigation is still ongoing. Authorities believe these suspects may be connected to other thefts and burglaries in the local area.