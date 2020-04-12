LOUISIANA
LDH confirmed additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 806 statewide. There are 20,014 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana. There are currently 2,067 patients hospitalized; 470 of those on ventilators. There are currently 64 of 64 parishes with reported cases.

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

Single-vehicle crash near Breaux Bridge kills two children, hospitalizes two more and the driver

News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A single-vehicle crash near Breaux Bridge Friday night (April 10) killed two children while hospitalizing the driver and two more children, according to St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Salt Mine Hwy. and Sawmill Hwy. For unknown reasons, the driver, Paula Thibeaux, 47, of Breaux Bridge, failed to stop at the intersection, crashed into a ditch and then struck a tree.

Two of the backseat passengers were pronounced dead at the scene and were identified as Trayvon Alexander, 12, of Breaux Bridge, and Keshon Batiste, 11, of Breaux Bridge. Thibeaux, along with two additional juvenile passengers, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of the injuries they sustained in the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Headlines

More National

Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus