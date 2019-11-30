Shreveport police looking for missing senior citizen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking the public to help them find a missing Shreveport man with a medical condition.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 88-year-old Joe Byrd was reported missing by his family on Friday, Nov. 29 and he was last seen driving a black Nissan Frontier.

Police say Byrd might be suffering from a medical condition in which he may become easily confused or lost.

Byrd stands 5’5” tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, jeans, and a black Air Force cap.

Anyone with information about Byrd’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 option 3.