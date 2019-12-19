Shreveport officer arrested on suspicion of DWI

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A winnowed field of Democratic presidential contenders takes the debate stage for a sixth and final time in 2019, as candidates seek to convince anxious voters that they are the party's best hope to deny President Donald Trump a second term next year.

Thursday night's televised contest ahead of Christmas will bring seven rivals to heavily Democratic California, the biggest prize in the primary season and home to 1 in 8 Americans. And, coming a day after a politically divided House impeached the Republican president, the debate will underscore the paramount concern for Democratic voters: Who can beat Trump in November?