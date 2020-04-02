Shreveport Mayor declares Public Health Emergency

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Mayor Adrian Perkins has declared a Public Health Emergency for the City of Shreveport.

This declaration was filed with the Clerk of Court’s office this afternoon. It takes effect at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 2 and remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday, May 2.

The Mayor’s Emergency Declaration includes the following order:

“Restaurants, as defined in the Unified Development Code, shall limit their operations to curb-side or drive-thru pickup, with patrons remaining in their vehicles at all times.”

This order comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact between persons.

Currently, there is no vaccine or treatment. Behavioral interventions, such as social distancing, are the most effective measures for slowing the spread of COVID-19 and safeguarding public health.

Limiting restaurants to curb-side or drive-thru pickup further reduces contact between persons and promotes the safety and well-being of Shreveport citizens.

Mayor Perkins said, “As Mayor, my first priority is public safety. We have seen hundreds of our fellow citizens fall ill as a result of this virus, and the numbers continue to rise. We have to do everything in our power to slow the spread and save lives.”

So far, 336 Caddo Parish residents have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Parish Coroner, there have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths.