Shreveport mayor: Coroner now reporting 10 deaths in Caddo Parish linked to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says the Caddo Parish coroner is now reporting ten deaths from the coronavirus.

That’s according to a post on the mayor’s official Facebook page shared at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Over the past 20 days, we have seen 298 of our friends, family members, neighbors, and coworkers infected by this virus. Sadly, the Parish Coroner is now reporting 10 deaths. We are seeing cases all across the city, but hotspots are starting to appear in the Martin Luther King area, Western Hills, Mooretown, Sunset Acres, and Queensborough. We need everyone to take this seriously.”

The additional COVID-19 deaths in Caddo Parish were not reflected in the latest numbers reported by the Louisiana Department of Health updated as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, which stand at seven for Caddo Parish.

The coroner’s office has yet not released information to the public on the additional deaths.

In the meantime, Mayor Perkins is reminding citizens to stay at homes, keep six feet of social distancing, and wash hands frequently.

He also asks anyone who sees gatherings of more than 10 or businesses that are not observing social distancing to call SPD at (318) 673-7300 or Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.