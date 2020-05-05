Should local food handlers have to wear face masks?

BATON ROUGE, La (WVLA/WGMB)– Since the coronavirus outbreak, restaurants and bars have had to make changes to how they do business.

Now for many of them, wearing face-masks is the new normal.

Last week, Governor John Bel Edwards asked that everyone wear a mask in public, especially if you are interacting with people. Monday, he reiterated his point.

We asked the Louisiana Department of Health if restaurant workers who prepare food are required to wear masks and gloves because of the outbreak.

According to LDH, in the instance that a restaurant employee isn’t abiding by the Governor’s order, they would refer the restaurant to the Governor’s order.