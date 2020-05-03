Shine your light for firefighters Tuesday, May 4

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On May 4, 2020, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) will be joining in the celebration of International Firefighters’ Day which began on May 4, 1999, after the deaths of five Australian firefighters in a wildland fire.

New this year, the NFFF is asking members of the public to light their homes in “red” on May 4-5 to celebrate International Firefighters’ Day. They ask that families share their stories on social media using #ShineYourLight4Firefighters.

Since March 2020, reported from various outlets across the country, over 30 fire and EMS responders have succumbed to COVID-19, NFFF says. Every firefighter who makes the ultimate sacrifice is one too many. Countless others suffer from physical, mental, and emotional injuries. For the NFFF, honoring fallen firefighters, supporting the families of firefighters that died in the line of duty, and preventing line-of-duty deaths and injuries is our daily mission. NFFF knows how far the value of a simple “thank you” stretches for both firefighters and their families.