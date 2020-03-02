SFD investigator: Fire in old Don’s Seafood building caused by arson

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Fire Investigators have determined that arson was the cause of the January fire that destroyed the building that housed what was once one of the most popular seafood restaurants in Shreveport.

In the early morning hours of Jan.30, 2020, Shreveport Firefighters were called to a fire at the corner of the 3100 block of Highland Avenue and Kings Highway, the building that formerly house the historic Don’s Seafood Restaurant, which closed in 2008 after 43 years in business,

Although the investigation is ongoing, fire investigators have gathered enough conclusive evidence to identify a person of interest in this case.

If and when an arrest is made, the facts and evidence will be formally submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review. The DA will then determine whether to prosecute the offender.

Louisiana ARSON law states:

Whoever commits the crime of simple arson, where the damage done amounts to five hundred dollars or more, shall be fined not more than fifteen thousand dollars and imprisoned at hard labor for not less than two years nor more than fifteen years.

Simple Arson is the intentional damaging by any explosive substance or the setting fire to any property of another, without the consent of the owner.