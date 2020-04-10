LOUISIANA
Severe weather leaves one home in Opelousas damaged, family asking for help

by: Sylvia Masters

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Thursday night’s severe weather left a home damaged in St. Landry Parish.
The owner of the home in Opelousas has lived there for over 30 years. A tree uprooted and fell on her home.
“This is my home. I’ve been here for 33 years,” Mary Pappillion, whose home was damaged in the storm, said. “I raised all six of my kids in this house. I don’t have nowhere else to go. This is my home.”

​​In tears, Pappillion described how her home was severely damaged after Thursday night’s storm in Opelousas.​ Thankfully, she wasn’t home.​​


“The rain started,” explained Pappillion. “We went to go the store, by the time we came back, it was just darkness. The house was just covered up.”

​​Pappillion lives on a fixed income and doesn’t have insurance on her home.​​


“I can’t get inside my front. We had to break in through the back to get in. It broke up almost all my things in the living room. My wall is sticking out. The tree is partially inside the house,” said Pappillion.

