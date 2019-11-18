Seven escape from Bunkie juvenile detention center, two at-large

News
Posted: / Updated:

BUNKIE, La. (KLFY) — Seven juveniles escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth Sunday night. Bunkie Police have confirmed that two are still at-large at this hour.

The juveniles escaped between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. As the search began, two were found within Avoyelles Parish and two more were located at a truck stop in Lebeau. The fifth was found in Opelousas. The remaining two may have stolen a car and are still on the loose.

Police are looking for a 2010 Lincoln MKS, brown in color with a license plate number DV40735. The car was stolen two miles away from the center. If you have any information, call the Bunkie Police Department at (318) 346-2664.

Officials at the school have not returned our calls and have taken their website down at this hour.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story