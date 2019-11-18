Seven escape from Bunkie juvenile detention center, two at-large

BUNKIE, La. (KLFY) — Seven juveniles escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth Sunday night. Bunkie Police have confirmed that two are still at-large at this hour.

The juveniles escaped between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. As the search began, two were found within Avoyelles Parish and two more were located at a truck stop in Lebeau. The fifth was found in Opelousas. The remaining two may have stolen a car and are still on the loose.

Police are looking for a 2010 Lincoln MKS, brown in color with a license plate number DV40735. The car was stolen two miles away from the center. If you have any information, call the Bunkie Police Department at (318) 346-2664.

Officials at the school have not returned our calls and have taken their website down at this hour.