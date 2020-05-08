LDH
The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 30,652 COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,135. There are currently 1,432 patients hospitalized; 189 of those on ventilators. As of 5/2/2020 there are 20,316 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Senator Cassidy: Second round of stimulus wouldn’t be a “good sign”

Senator Bill Cassidy says the federal government would likely send out a second round of stimulus if the lock down continues for a long time.

Responding to a viewer question asking if more stimulus money would be available to people who are more susceptible to the coronavirus, Sen. Cassidy said “I think its going to depend on how long this stretches. If this stretches for some time, I think there might be.”

But, Sen. Cassidy warned, that might be a bad sign.

“If we do have to send out another stimulus check- not a great sign… It means we’re not on a road to recovery.”

