Sen. Kennedy praises Federal Reserve for making more loans available to oil and gas firms

MADISONVILLE, La. – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) praised the Federal Reserve’s decision to make its Main Street Lending Program more accessible to firms employing oil and gas workers.

“Louisiana has been hemorrhaging jobs because of the devastating toll the pandemic and price war have taken on the oil and gas industry. The Federal Reserve’s decision to make relief more available to the companies and workers who drive America’s energy independence comes in the nick of time. There’s still more we should do to preserve the industry and its jobs, and I hope the administration takes additional positive steps in the coming days,” said Kennedy.