Sen. Kennedy announces $10.5 million in HHS funding for coronavirus testing

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $10,460,799 in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration, to expand coronavirus testing in 36 health centers around Louisiana.

“It’s critical that we expand testing so that the American economy can reopen safely. This funding will allow health centers to identify, treat and isolate those with the virus and help slow its spread. The better our testing, the more success we’ll have saving lives and jobs,” said Kennedy.

This funding is provided under the authority of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act. These resources will help support coronavirus testing and testing-related resources, such as personal protective equipment, training for people involved in testing, laboratory services, expanding walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities and other mitigation activities.

Additional information about this HHS funding is available here.