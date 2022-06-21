BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the Baton Rouge Police Department spent months watching one home on Longfellow Dr.

The surveillance of that home led investigators to believe that narcotics trafficking was happening at this location.

Four people were considered suspects and they were all recently arrested at or near the home.

The four suspects who were arrested are Matthew Simmons, William Bradley, Kendrick Wilson and Devante Wyatt.

“A search of the residence yielded 4.73 pounds of Marijuana and three Glock brand firearms,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The affidavit states that one of those firearms was stolen.

A search of the property also uncovered over $2,500, Hydrochloride pills and a live grenade.

The affidavit states that the live grenade “was located in the vehicle under the carport.”

Further investigation found that the social media accounts for William Bradley and Kendrick Wilson contained images of “them in possession of Glock handguns armed with switches on multiple occasions,” according to the affidavit.

The names of those who were arrested and the charges they are facing can be found below:

Matthew Simmons:

Resisting An Officer

Illegal Possession Of Stolen Firearms

Illegal Carrying of Weapons (with CDS)

Sale, Distribution, Or Possession Of Legend Drug Without Prescription Or Order

Firearm/Machine Gun Handling

Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule I

William Bradley:

Resisting An Officer

Illegal Possession Of Stolen Firearms

Illegal Carrying of Weapons (with CDS)

Possession Of Firearm Or Carrying Concealed Weapon By A Person Convicted Of Certain Felonies

Sale, Distribution, Or Possession Of Legend Drug Without Prescription Or Order

Firearm/Machine Gun Handling

Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule I

Kendrick Wilson:

Illegal Possession Of Stolen Firearms

Illegal Carrying of Weapons (with CDS)

Possession Of Firearm Or Carrying Concealed Weapon By A Person Convicted Of Certain Felonies

Sale, Distribution, Or Possession Of Legend Drug Without Prescription Or Order

Firearm/Machine Gun Handling

Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule I

Devante Wyatt:

Resisting An Officer

Illegal Possesion Of Stolen Firearms

Illegal Carrying of Weapons (with CDS)

Sale, Distribution, Or Possession Of Legend Drug Without Prescription Or Order

Firearm/Machine Gun Handling

Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule I

As of the writing of this article, Devante Wyatt is the only suspect not listed on the EBRSO Parish Prison Inmate List.