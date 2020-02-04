Search for missing Vivian woman continues with drones, K-9s

Shreveport Fire Department’s K-9 Search and Rescue Task Force, Ark-La-Tex K-9 Search and Rescue Team and K-9 Spirit assisted in searching the Vivian property of 40-year-old Dorothy Yates-McCathran, who has been missing since January 21. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The search for a missing Vivian woman continues in Caddo Parish after a second aerial search of her property conducted Monday failed to turn up any clues.

MISSING: Dorothy Yates-McCathran, 40 (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

40-year-old Dorothy Yates-McCathran was reported missing from her home in the 10000 block of Vivian Airport Road. Her family says they have not heard from her since Tuesday, Jan. 21.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Monday’s search was their third visit to the property. Detectives have already searched McCathran’s home and vehicles, interviewed neighbors, and conducted an aerial search using the department’s drone unit. On Monday, they were joined by the Shreveport Fire Department’s K-9 Search and Rescue Task Force, Ark-La-Tex K-9 Search and Rescue Team and K-9 Spirit.

According to CPSO Detective Matt Purgerson, the search area is about 30 acres in size, “so we’re making every effort we can to make use of the tools that we have out here in efforts to locate Ms. Yates.”

McCathran is described by deputies as weighing about 110 pounds and has short brown hair.

Anyone with information about Yate-McCathran’s whereabouts is urged to contact CPSO at (318) 675-2170 or Detective Matt Purgerson at 675-2170.