Search continues for missing Jackson Parish mom & her children

JACKSON PARISH, La. (1/27/2020) — The Louisiana State Police want your help to find a woman and her four children. While they say this is NOT an Amber Alert, they are concern about the mental status of the mother and the safety of the children in her care.

State Police are looking for 33-year-old Amanda Morgan of Chatham. They say she has her children 11-year-old Allison Morgan, 9-year-old Brayden Morgan, 8-year-old Autumn Morgan, and 4-year-old Adalynn Morgan.

They were last seen with their mother in a blue 2015 Ford F150. The Ford was last seen displaying Texas license plate HFM 2002.

If you see them or the truck, call the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 259-9021

