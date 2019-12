PRIDE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) – This was the scene on Monday as a school bus crashed in Louisiana.

According to emergency officials, “the bus crashed near Pride-Baywood Rd. & Carson Rd. around 2 p.m. on December 2.

Emergency officials confirmed that no kids were on the bus at the time of the crash.

One person was transported from the crash scene in stable condition.