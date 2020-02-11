Scalise announces $85 million for deepening the Mississippi River

The Crescent City Connection stretches across the Mississippi River as the sun sets over New Orleans (WGNO)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGNO) – On Monday, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 2020 Work Plan includes critical funding for infrastructure projects in Louisiana, including $85 million to deepen the Mississippi River to 50 feet.

“After years of hard work, I’m very glad that the Corps included over $160 million for critical infrastructure projects in Louisiana, including $85 million to deepen the lower Mississippi River to 50 feet. As home to the mouth of the Mississippi River, this is excellent news for Southeast Louisiana and our ability to move more commerce through the Port of New Orleans!



“The Mississippi River Basin has an unprecedented impact on our national economy, global competitiveness, and American job creation. Modernizing our infrastructure and deepening the river to 50 feet will help strengthen Louisiana’s dominance in domestic and international commerce.



“This critical project also provides a dual benefit of rebuilding Louisiana’s vanishing coastline. Deepening the river will give the state the ability to take that sediment and use it to rebuild our coast, increasing lifesaving flood protection. I applaud the Corps for advancing this project and for their commitment to maintaining our waterways which are not only vital to Louisiana’s economy, but also to our national economy,” said Whip Scalise.

“Louisiana – where the American tugboat, towboat and barge industry supports over 50,000 jobs and generates over $2.5 billion in GDP annually – is an epicenter of American maritime commerce,” said Jennifer Carpenter, President and CEO of the American Waterways Operators. “This industry’s ability to provide for the people of Louisiana and the nation requires that vital waterways like the Mississippi River be maintained at the level necessary to support the uninterrupted flow of commercial traffic.

“This is fantastic news for the Port of New Orleans and the entire Lower Mississippi River,”said Brandy Christian, Port President and CEO. “We applaud the efforts of our Congressional delegation, as well as the Big River Coalition and Louisiana’s maritime stakeholders to secure the necessary funding for the future of international commerce in Louisiana. A deeper Mississippi River channel will benefit ocean carriers, shippers, growers and manufacturers alike and is essential to the Port’s competitiveness in the global economy.”

In April of 2019, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) delivered testimony before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water in support of projects in Louisiana’s First District that will help provide lifesaving flood protections and boost the national economy. Whip Scalise specifically discussed deepening the Mississippi River to 50 feet.



Projects for Louisiana in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 2020 Work Plan include:



Construction Funding:

$85.35 million to initiate construction of channel deepening for the Mississippi River to 50 feet.

$18 million to construct disposal capacity containment dikes for the Calcasieu River and Pass.

$500,000 to complete the Iberia Parish El Wastewater Improvements Master Plan.

$40.58 million for the J Bennett Johnston Waterway.

$2 million for Livingston Parish environmental infrastructure projects.

$25 million for SELA Algiers Sub-Basin project.

Operation and Maintenance Funding: