BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic is days away and the Geaux Nation team wants to get you ready for the big game.

The annual HBCU matchup between the Southern University Jaguar and the Grambling State Tigers will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

The series is tied 24-24 with Grambling winning the last Bayou Classic 29-26.

Starting at Noon on Local 33 News, be sure to watch ‘Southern University: Road to the Bayou Classic.’ Geaux Nation reporter Pat Timlin and special guest Reggi Flood from the Jaguar Journal will help get you ready for the game.

The special will include:

Coach Eric Dooley’s return to the Bayou Classic

Coach Hue Jackson’s first Bayou Classic

Season recap of both Southern and Grambling

What makes the Bayou Classic special

Click here for details on how to stream the Bayou Classic