Breaking News
The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 273 statewide. There are 6,424 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana. There are currently 1,498 patients hospitalized; 490 of those on ventilators.

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

Samuel L. Jackson’s advice for the COVID-19 pandemic? ‘Stay the f— at home’

News

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Award-winning actor Samuel L. Jackson has played many roles, but some of his most memorable are when he uses some, shall we say, aggressive language.

He’s using that reputation to get a point across to people during the COVID-19 pandemic, and borrowing from a popular children’s book, he’s telling people (by using all kinds of profanity) to “stay the f— at home.”

WARNING: While it’s bleeped out, there’s quite a bit of profanity in this video:

It’s a play off the book “Go the F— to Sleep” by Adam Mansbach, and Jackson narrated the audiobook, so this was a match made in heaven from the start.

Extreme profanity aside, Jackson wants to get his point across, and that’s for everyone to follow stay-at-home orders, wherever you are.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story