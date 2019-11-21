Salad products recalled due to E. coli contamination concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — The USDA is reporting the recall of over 97,000 pounds of salad products because of possible E. coli contamination.

Missa Bay, LLC, of Swedensboro, N.J., is recalling products bearing the establishment number EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to 22 states, including Louisiana. The products were produced between Oct. 14 and 16

Get a full list of the 35 products being recalled here. Brands in the recall include Marketside, Signature Cafe, Bonduelle and others. Go here to see the labels of the recalled products.

Most people infected with this specific strand of E. coli develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended. Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection.

As always, children under 5 years old, elderly adults and persons with weakened immune systems are the most vulnerable.